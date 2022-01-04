They have been and continue to be not only supportive of the Los Altos community, but real activists in their willingness to pitch in and help in so many different causes and issues.
– Jane and John Reed
For over 50 years, Roy and Penny have volunteered their time, skills, knowledge and enthusiasm to promote the quality of life in
Los Altos. They are truly civic leaders wanting nothing in return except a better community in which all of us can live.
They indeed have earned the honor of being selected the 2021 Los Altans of the Year.
– Richard Henning
For me, Roy Lave has been a career-shaper, mentor and friend. As a Stanford industrial engineering professor, Roy backed my appointment as an assistant professor in the department. ... After he had co-founded Systan in Los Altos and had left Stanford, he hired me for a Systan project in Costa Rica. My wife and I have stayed in touch with Roy and Penny, most often through encounters at charitable fundraising events, for the almost 40 years since I left Systan. We value highly their friendship and their dedicated efforts to improve life for all in Los Altos and beyond.
– Douglas Daetz
For more than 50 years, the accomplishments of Roy and Penny on behalf of Los Altos are too numerous to list. They have inspired us for nearly the whole of 50 years we’ve lived here. ... Last summer, in a Sunday Mercury News article, there was a list of places to see redwood trees, and our Redwood Grove was listed. That only happened because Roy was elected to the city council in 1974 with a stated goal of buying more Los Altos parkland. Few remember that now as they enjoy the trees and open space.
They have blended double lives. One with family, friends, career and fun, combined with one of building community with those same friends and fun.
– Ginny and King Lear
They’ve been very active in the community in so many ways. I don’t think their civic service was an ego thing – they are just both completely committed (to serving). (Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation) would not exist without their efforts.
– Arne Croce