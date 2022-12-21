Steelhead and other fish species will now find it easier to pass through the section of Stevens Creek that runs by the Deep Cliff Golf Course in Cupertino.
Contractors working for the Friends of Stevens Creek Trail have completed a project to restore natural fish habitat and remove a concrete slab spanning the creek. The concrete had been a barrier to the upstream migration of juvenile steelhead trout, a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.
“The fish passage was designed with salmonids (particularly steelhead) in mind, but it will be important for the movements of all other fish species in the creek such as stickleback, minnows and suckers,” said Steve Powell, an environmental scientist who consulted on the project. “Allowing the fish access to more habitat allows them increased opportunity to locate suitable reproduction and feeding sites and maintain viable populations.”
When fish were temporarily relocated during construction, numerous juvenile rainbow trout were found near the concrete slab, attesting to the importance of improving passage in that reach of the creek.
The completion reflects more than three years of work and collaboration among multiple agencies.
Richard McMurtry of the Santa Clara County Creeks Coalition initiated the project and was a technical consultant throughout its duration.
“Since my first conversation with the Friends over seven years ago, I have been impressed by their steadfast effort to bring this habitat improvement project to fruition,” McMurtry said.
The project was made possible by contributions from numerous private and public agencies, including: the Santa Clara Valley Water District; the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District; the cities of Los Altos, Mountain View, Cupertino and Sunnyvale; Santa Clara County; and Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments