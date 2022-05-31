The Wise Owl Players have scheduled dramatic readings of “The Women of Lockerbie” Saturday, Monday and June 8 at Cubberley Community Center, Room H-1, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Deborah Brevoort’s drama is a fictionalized account of the terrorist bombing of an American plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988. On the seventh anniversary of their son’s death in the bombing, an American couple arrive in Lockerbie to find something belonging to him on their road toward healing.
Bob Johnson portrays Bill and Jane Stefani is Madeline, the New Jersey parents of a college junior killed in the bombing. Graceann Johnson, Taffy Hoffman, Gloria Burke and Katherine Chappelear play the women of Lockerbie, who are determined to bring comfort to themselves and to the grieving couple. Enid Davis directs.
Based at the Avenidas Center in Palo Alto, the Wise Owl Players bill themselves as the only theater group for ages 50 and over.
The readings are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Monday and June 8. The play is recommended for ages 14 and over. Masks are required.
Tickets are $18.
For tickets and more information, call Avenidas at (650) 289-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments