The Avenidas Wise Owl Players theater troupe this weekend is scheduled to virtually perform a staged reading of the award-winning play “The Women of Lockerbie” by Deborah Brevoort.
Written in a poetic Greek tragedy format, the drama is a fictionalized account of the terrorist bombing of an American Pan Am plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988. On the seventh anniversary of their son’s death in the bombing, an American couple arrive in Lockerbie to find something belonging to him on their road toward healing.
Enid Davis directs a cast that includes Taffy Hoffman, Ellen Wallace, Mary Bernstein, Graceann Johnson, Jane Stefani, Robert Johnson, Katherine Chappelear and Sanford Davis.
Based at the Avenidas Center in Palo Alto, the Wise Owl Players bills itself as the only theater group for ages 50 and over. Members take classes led by Davis prior to performing.
“Lockerbie” will be streamed via Broadway On Demand 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $12 for an individual and $15 per household.
For tickets and more information, visit tinyurl.com/3ncwb2et, click “Live Events” and type “Wise Owl” in the search bar.