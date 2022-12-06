Western Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” is slated this weekend at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
The show follows Clara, Fritz and all of their friends as they celebrate the festive season with the magic of Drosselmeyer, toys that come alive and Clara’s enchanting visit to the Kingdom of Sweets.
