The Village at San Antonio Center event schedule for the rest of the summer and into the fall features a mix of music and community socials.
The free events take place at Hetch Hetchy Park at The Village at San Antonio Center, 645 San Antonio Road, Mountain View.
A description of each event follows.
Foam party and face painting
Foam and face painting will be offered for the entire family. The foam is clean and allergy-free, according to organizers.
The party starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Salsa band Rumbaché
Rumbaché is a Bay Area salsa band featuring Grammy Award winner Omar Ledezma Jr. as its frontman. The band fuses salsa, timba, bomba, funk and other types of music to deliver a hard-hitting style of play.
The 10-member band performs its interpretation of classic and contemporary salsa and Cuban music, along with selections from its debut CD “Llego La Fiesta.”
The event starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 1. There will be grass seating; lawn chairs and picnic blankets are recommended. There also will be food available for purchase.
Dog park social
People are invited to bring their dogs to the park and participate in dog-treat decorating, listen to music and try the dog portrait photo booth.
The event starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Owners must keep their dogs leashed and clean up after them.
Hella Fitzgerald
Hella Fitzgerald is a party band that specializes in vintage jazz, jive blues, R&B and more. Its performance will feature covers of songs by artists such as Amy Winehouse, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars. The band also takes requests.
The performance starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 6. There will be grass seating; lawn chairs and picnic blankets are recommended. There also will be food available for purchase.
Dance fitness class
Cardio Dance is an all-levels cardio-dance- based fitness class with easy-to-follow steps to keep the body moving, according to organizers. Cardio Dance features a wide variety of genres of music, including hip-hop, Latin, pop and electro-funk.
The two-hour class starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Bring a sweat towel, water bottle and sneakers.
