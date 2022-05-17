Upstage Theater’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” is scheduled this weekend in Mountain View.
The sci-fi musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken – a hit on Broadway and as a movie –
is about a florist who encounters a Venus flytrap with an appetite for human blood.
Appropriate for all ages, the show runs two hours and 15 minutes with one intermission.
Performances are slated 7 p.m. Friday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.
Tickets are $22 adults, $17 students (21 and under) and children (12 and under). Lap passes are available for those under 1.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
