The Upstage Theater production of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical “tick, tick...BOOM!” is set to run Friday through Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.
The aspiring composer tells the story of his 30th birthday, when he questions his life choices and career.
