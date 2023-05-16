Los Altos native Michael Barrett Austin and Mountain View native Nicole Tung star in David Henry Hwang’s comedy “Chinglish,” running through June 10 at the San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post St.
“Chinglish” follows the story of American businessman Daniel Cavanaugh, who runs a struggling sign company and heads to China in the hopes of easily landing a deal. However, he soon realizes that doing business in another country is not as quick and simple as he thinks.
Then he meets Xi Yan, the vice minister of culture, who guides him through the ins and outs of doing business in China, and eventually becomes an integral part of Cavanaugh’s success.
Because the play is based in China, a portion of the show is spoken in Mandarin, with English supertitles displayed for non-Mandarin-speaking audience members.
Austin plays Daniel Cavanaugh, and Tung plays Xi Yan. Austin – who graduated from Mountain View High School and once performed with Los Altos Youth Theatre – said playing Cavanaugh in “Chinglish” allowed him to better understand the Asian experience in America.
“It really puts me in the shoes of that,” Austin said. “I’m in China. I’m the one that looks different, can’t fit in and can’t understand, and ends up being the butt of a lot of the jokes. I think that’s always such a valuable experience.”
Director Jeffrey Lo, who has directed plays for Los Altos Stage Company, added that “(Hwang) gets a really smart look at how we, as Americans, might view other cultures and how those roles might be reversed.”
Tung, a St. Francis High graduate who is debuting with the San Francisco Playhouse, said it was rewarding to “play a strong, Asian, female character” when Western culture often depicts Asian females as either “docile” or part of the “dragon lady” stereotype.
“She’s able to navigate this business world that is mostly saturated by men, and has figured out a way to get what she wants without needing to be in the top position of power,” Tung said. “It’s pretty brilliant.”
Conversation through comedy
Lo believes it’s important that “Chinglish” is offered to audiences now because “we really get to investigate within ourselves – as people and as a country – our day-to-day interactions, how we view people and how we interact with people who primarily speak other languages, are from other cultures or from other gender identities.”
Lo added that the comedic nature of the play will help with such inner investigation.
“I think that having a piece that tries to have a conversation through comedy is important, because there are people that that’s going to be the most effective way for them to hear the beginnings of a conversation that they want to have, or need to have,” he said.
The comedic nature of the play also resulted in a crew that laughed – a lot – during the monthlong rehearsal period.
“We really had just a ridiculous time,” Tung said. “I feel like we are so lucky to get paid to do something like this.”
Lo commended Tung’s work ethic during the rehearsal process.
“I really do love how precise she is as a performer,” he said.
For Austin specifically, during rehearsals, he recalled learning immense amounts of Chinese culture and language. He noted that the crew’s dialect coach would help the cast with their lines, the assistant director spoke fluent Mandarin, and many of the understudies previously spent time in China. As a result, “everyone’s invited to share cultural things to try to make it more realistic,” he said.
Lo recognized Austin’s efforts in “Chinglish.”
“It was clear how hard he had worked on his lines, and how much it meant to him to do this show,” Lo said.
Yet there’s one thing that truly characterizes the rehearsal process for a predominantly Asian show: the snack table.
“There is a snack table that’s established,” Tung said. “People come and supply things when things run low. To me, it’s one of the best extra bits to being a part of an Asian show.”
As “Chinglish” continues to run at the San Francisco Playhouse, Tung looks forward to “feeling like we’re in a good rhythm or a good flow with the show.”
“This cast has worked so hard,” she said. “I’m excited to put this in front of an audience.”
Similarly, Austin looks forward to “surfing the wave of the audience’s energy.”
“I’m hopeful,” he added. “I am confident that it’s a funny, great, smart piece and that people are gonna like it.”
Performances of “Chinglish” are scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15-$100.
