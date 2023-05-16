‘Chinglish’

American businessman Daniel Cavanaugh (Michael Barrett Austin of Los Altos) has a moment with vice minister Xi Yan (Nicole Tung of Mountain View) in the San Francisco Playhouse’s “Chinglish.”

 Jessica Palopoli/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos native Michael Barrett Austin and Mountain View native Nicole Tung star in David Henry Hwang’s comedy “Chinglish,” running through June 10 at the San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post St.

“Chinglish” follows the story of American businessman Daniel Cavanaugh, who runs a struggling sign company and heads to China in the hopes of easily landing a deal. However, he soon realizes that doing business in another country is not as quick and simple as he thinks.

