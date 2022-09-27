Los Altos
169 Cuesta Drive, R. Jimenez to Lokey Trust for $500,000
455 Cuesta Drive, Rolland Living Trust to S. & S. Lim for $3,800,000
150 W. Edith Avenue No. 42, Coldiron Trust to L. Tran for $925,000
1935 Knollwood Lane, Potter Trust to S. & Y. Manor for $3,600,000
430 Los Altos Avenue, K. O’Kane to San Domenico Props Los Altos L for $3,825,000
1690 Miller Avenue, McChesney Family Trust to N. & N. Benjamin for $3,840,000
1390 Miravalle Avenue, W. Grabowski to Johnson D Prime LLC for $3,310,000
1014 Saint Joseph Avenue, Burn Family Trust to S. & P. Katyal for $3,330,000
2000 Scott Lane, Lyama Family Trust to Tallam Family Trust for $3,330,000
2160 Stonehaven Drive, M. & G. Olesek to B. & S. V for $3,250,000
407 Yerba Buena Avenue, West Valley Ventures LLC to Nelson Trust for $7,250,000
Los Altos Hills
10465 Berkshire Drive, Woodhall Trust to Amirkhany Trust for $4,400,000
27859 Black Mountain Road, Rose Trust to Narayanan Trust for $5,651,000
12750 Viscaino Road, Sello Trust to X. Kuang for $3,250,000
Mountain View
254 Bonny Street, Brown Living Trust to S. & Y. Zhuang for $2,100,000
1424 Brookdale Avenue, Larsen Family Trust to X. & S. Chen for $2,575,000
1354 Dale Avenue No. 13, Bond Family Trust to P. & K. Chui for $1,180,000
1612 Don Court, McKay Family Trust to Y. & S. Shi for $2,850,000
2541 Fairbrook Drive, O. Garbe to J. & J. Robbins for $3,066,000
1660 Fordham Way, J. Pittman to Lau Family Trust for $3,168,000
2211 Latham Street No. 306, A. Pokrovskiy to E. & A. Seryi for $700,000
1180 Marilyn Drive, Ma Living Trust to L. & Y. Kou for $3,190,000
278 Monroe Drive No. 20, Han & Liu 2011 Family Trust to M. Yu for $700,000
225 Orbit Way, J. Shu to Mills Living Trust for $1,458,000
694 Pettis Avenue, D. Choi to Vesta Housing Inc for $2,460,000
2678 Saint Giles Lane, E. Wallis to F. & Y. Huang for $3,900,000
Total sales: 11
Lowest sale: $500,000
Highest sale: $7,250,000
Average sale: $3,360,000
Total sales: 3
Lowest sale: $3,250,000
Highest sale: $5,651,000
Average sale: $4,433,700
Total sales: 12
Lowest sale: $700,000
Highest sale: $3,900,000
Average sale: $2,278,900
– Cal REsource
