Menlo School’s Music@Menlo program presents “Beethoven Unfolding,” the theme of this year’s chamber music festival, which is scheduled to run through Saturday at the school campus in Atherton.
The festival, which began last month, features six concert programs and three encounter lectures on musical topics.
Music@Menlo has also released AudioNotes, free listening guides that include information and interviews with guests presenting at the festival.
Further details on the remaining events follow.
Encounter lecture
“The Beethoven Effect,” 7 p.m. today at Martin Family Hall. Composer and Juilliard School dean David Serkin Ludwig speaks to the many ways Beethoven shaped the art of music and the world as a whole.
Concert program
“Chamber Music Now,” 6 p.m. Saturday at the Spieker Center for the Arts. The concert consists of contemporary pieces composed by artists born in the latter half of the 20th century, including two new works commissioned by Music@Menlo. The concert may also be viewed over livestream.
