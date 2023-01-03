Stanford Live returns in the new year with a lineup of orchestras, chamber ensembles and intimate recitals at Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., on the Stanford University campus. Scheduled performers include Grammy Award-nominated Stanford alum Christopher Tin and cellist Yo-Yo Ma this winter and spring.
The season opener features award-winning violinist Daniel Hope directing the Bay Area-based ensemble New Century Chamber Orchestra 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Alongside Ukrainian pianist Alexey Botvinov, the orchestra will perform works from composers Bernard Herrmann and Ennio Morricone. Tickets start at $32.
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, on its first tour in nearly three years, performs 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. The tour celebrates the legacy and tenure of music director Riccardo Muti. Works include Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture and Symphony No. 8, along with Anatoly Liadov’s “The Modest Lake.” Tickets start at $95.
Pianist Lang Lang performs a recital 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. A prodigy who made his Beijing concert debut playing Chopin at 13, he has performed worldwide. Tickets start at $100.
Tin returns to his alma mater 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 for the world premiere of his latest work, “The Lost Birds,” featuring British vocal ensemble VOCES8. The piece is a memorial to bird species driven to extinction by humankind and a warning about our own tenuous existence on the planet. Tickets start at $45.
San Francisco-based Telegraph Quartet performs 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26. The program contemplates returning to life after periods of illness or turmoil. Works include pieces by Grazyna Bacewicz, John Harbison and Beethoven. Tickets start at $30.
The Israeli Chamber Project and Lebanese American tenor Karim Sulayman perform a wide-ranging program 7:30 p.m. March 11 that draws on texts of love, peace and the shared strength in community. They will perform works by Samuel Barber, Harrison Birtwistle and Naji Hakim, as well as Aaron Copland’s Sextet, among other selections. Tickets start at $30.
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra continues its annual residency with Grammy-winning conductor Jeannette Sorrell 7:30 p.m. March 17. Sorrell draws on her previous work in acclaimed recordings of Jewish music, and her own Jewish roots, to create an exploration of Sephardic, Roman and Ashkenazi musical traditions. Tickets start at $32.
The cello-piano duo of Ma and Kathryn Stott perform 7:30 p.m. April 3. After meeting by chance in 1978, Stott and Ma continue a decades-long collaboration that has led to shared music projects including their most recent joint album, “Songs of Comfort and Hope.” Tickets start at $100.
Australian Chamber Orchestra performs a new commissioned work for electric violin and strings by composer and Stanford alum Samuel Adams 2:30 p.m. April 16, as well as pieces by William Barton, Ruth Crawford Seeger and Pavel Haas. Tickets start at $52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments