Telegraph Quartet

The Telegraph Quartet is among the artists scheduled to perform at Stanford's Bing Concert Hall this year.

 Courtesy of Telegraph Quartet

Stanford Live returns in the new year with a lineup of orchestras, chamber ensembles and intimate recitals at Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., on the Stanford University campus. Scheduled performers include Grammy Award-nominated Stanford alum Christopher Tin and cellist Yo-Yo Ma this winter and spring.

The season opener features award-winning violinist Daniel Hope directing the Bay Area-based ensemble New Century Chamber Orchestra 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Alongside Ukrainian pianist Alexey Botvinov, the orchestra will perform works from composers Bernard Herrmann and Ennio Morricone. Tickets start at $32.

