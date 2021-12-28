In-person performances of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” ended Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto, but the play lives on online. On-demand streaming is available through Sunday.
The holiday-themed production – adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling – offers the classic 1946 movie as a 1940s-era radio play, complete with live Foley-style sound effects.
The story of George Bailey’s love, loss and redemption on Christmas Eve features five actors – Moses Villarama, Sarita Ocón, Luisa Sermol, Phil Wong and Todd Cerveris – who take on dozens of roles and provide all of the live sound effects in the play. Giovanna Sardelli directs.
Streaming tickets are $25; those who purchase them will be emailed a link to watch the program at home on their computer, smart TV or other streaming device.
For streaming tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit theatreworks.org.