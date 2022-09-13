TheatreWorks Silicon Valley recently appointed veteran arts administrator Debbie Chinn its new executive director.
“This is an exhilarating moment for all of us in the arts industry as we come together to design a whole new model for what it means to be a regional theater and a meaningful member of the communities that we serve,” Chinn said in a statement.
Chinn will assume the post Nov. 15.
A fundraiser known for developing diverse community partnerships, Chinn previously worked as an arts activist, as well as managing and executive director for several arts organizations. As managing director of California Shakespeare Theater, she led the successful fundraising efforts to launch Cal Shakes’ $8.5 million capital campaign.
Chinn is also an author; she recently published “Dancing in Their Light: A Daughter’s Unfinished Memoir,” a recounting of her childhood and career.
“I have admired Debbie Chinn from afar for many years and am excited to begin our partnership,” TheatreWorks Silicon Valley artistic director Tim Bond said. “I am energized by her passion, uplifted by her life story and inspired by her innovative perspectives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments