Distinct Society

Daughter Shirin (Vaneh Assadourian) and father Peyman (James Rana) reunite in “A Distinct Society,” a TheatreWorks Silicon Valley world premiere running through April 30 in Mountain View.

 Kevin Berne/Special to the Town Crier

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of the drama “A Distinct Society” opened last weekend and is scheduled to run through April 30 on the MainStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.

Giovanna Sardelli directs Kareem Fahmy’s world premiere, which is presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.

