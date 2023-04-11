TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of the drama “A Distinct Society” opened last weekend and is scheduled to run through April 30 on the MainStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Giovanna Sardelli directs Kareem Fahmy’s world premiere, which is presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.
By chance and geographic anomaly, a quiet library in northern Vermont straddles the U.S.-Canada border. Most years it’s just a curiosity, but during the “Muslim ban,” it becomes an unlikely meeting place for an Iranian family who find themselves on opposite sides of an invisible divide. When the Québécoise librarian, a U.S. Border Patrol officer and a local teenager become involved, all must choose between breaking the law and saving themselves.
The cast includes Carrie Paff (as head librarian Manon Desjardins), James Rana (as Iranian cardiac surgeon Peyman Gilani, who hopes to visit his daughter in the library) and Vaneh Assadourian (as Shirin Gilani, a medical student whose father is in Canada).
Fahmy is a Canadian-born playwright and director who earned a master’s in directing from Columbia University.
Shows are slated 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
