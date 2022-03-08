Jane Austen’s story of two resilient sisters comes to life on stage in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of “Sense and Sensibility,” slated to open Saturday and run through April 13 in Palo Alto.
TheatreWorks founding artistic director Robert Kelley directs the regional premiere.
Previews are scheduled 8 p.m. today through Friday at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Saturday’s opening show is also set for 8 p.m. Future shows are slated 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays.
“Sense” also will be offered via video streaming.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit TheatreWorks.org.