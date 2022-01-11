TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has postponed performances of the musical “Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin” until August because of the pandemic.
Originally scheduled to run Jan. 19 through Feb. 13, the show is now set to open Aug. 17 and close Sept. 11 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Hershey and our team made the difficult decision to delay his highly-anticipated return to TheatreWorks,” TheatreWorks artistic director Tim Bond said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming Hershey back to the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts in August for this thrilling performance.”
Those who have already purchased tickets for “Monsieur Chopin” will receive new ones by mail by the end of the month, according to TheatreWorks officials, who ask that patrons wait until receiving their new tickets before contacting the box office to make alterations or exchanges.
For more information, visit TheatreWorks.org.