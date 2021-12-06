TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” runs through Dec. 26 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto. It may also be viewed online.
The holiday-themed production – adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling – offers the beloved 1946 film as a radio play.
The story of George Bailey’s love, loss and redemption on Christmas Eve features five actors – Moses Villarama, Sarita Ocón, Luisa Sermol, Phil Wong and Todd Cerveris – who take on dozens of roles and provide all of the live sound effects in the play. Giovanna Sardelli directs.
Shows are slated 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays. The Lucie Stern Theatre is located at 1305 Middlefield Road.
In-person ticket prices start at $30. Patrons must present proof of vaccination at the door. Streaming tickets are $25.
For tickets and more information, call (877)-662-8978 or visit theatreworks.org.