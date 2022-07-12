TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents the world premiere of the play “Nan and the Lower Body” starting this week at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. The play is scheduled to close Aug. 7.
Written by Jessica Dickey and directed by Giovanna Sardelli, “Nan” comedically explores the relationship between Pap smear inventor Dr. George Papanicolaou and his assistant, Nan Day. The doctor senses Nan is hiding a secret and, while discovering the truth, he learns he may hold the key to solving her greatest mystery.
The play, originally part of the company’s 2019 New Works Festival, marks the
TheatreWorks debut of several actors.
Christopher Daftsios (as Dr. George Papanicolaou), Lisa Ramirez (Mrs. Papanicolaou, the wife of Dr. Pap) and Jeffrey Brian Adams (Ted Day, husband of Nan Day) make their TheatreWorks debuts.
Elissa Beth Stebbins (Nan Day) reprises the role she originated at the festival three years ago.
Previews are set for 8 p.m. today through Friday, as is Saturday’s opening show. Future performances are scheduled 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Tickets start at $30.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit theatreworks.org.
