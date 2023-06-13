TheatreWorks Silicon Valley recently announced the postponement of its world premiere production of the new musical “Alice Bliss,” originally scheduled July 12 through Aug. 6 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto.
TheatreWorks executive director Debbie Chinn attributed the postponement to pandemic-related revenue loss, mostly due to subscription attrition.
“We feel it is prudent, both to ensure that this show receives the first outing it deserves and to ensure that TheatreWorks maintains its own fiscal stability in the coming months and years,” Chinn said.
Patrons with tickets for “Alice Bliss” can choose to convert their tickets into New Works Festival passes, exchange their tickets for any performance of “Steel Magnolias” (running through July 2 in Mountain View), donate their value back to TheatreWorks or receive a full refund.
