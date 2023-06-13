TheatreWorks Silicon Valley recently announced the postponement of its world premiere production of the new musical “Alice Bliss,” originally scheduled July 12 through Aug. 6 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto.

TheatreWorks executive director Debbie Chinn attributed the postponement to pandemic-related revenue loss, mostly due to subscription attrition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.