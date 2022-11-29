TheatreWorks Silicon Valley kicks off its 2022-2023 season with the musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” set to run today through Dec. 24 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Director Jeffrey Lo has moved the setting of “Horrors” to San Francisco’s Chinatown to explore the cross-cultural community fostered there by marginalized people of color.
Based on the movie by Roger Corman and Charles Griffith, “Horrors” includes book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. It follows meek florist Seymour, who becomes a celebrity after cultivating a highly unusual plant.
“Horrors” previews today through Friday and opens Saturday. Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit TheatreWorks.org.
