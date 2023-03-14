TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” opened last weekend and is slated to run through April 2 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto.
Award-winning actor Greta Oglesby plays the title role in Cheryl L. West’s one-woman show. Tim Bond directs.
Based on a true story, “Fannie” traces Hamer’s gospel journey to justice – from sharecropper to co-founding the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and becoming an outspoken voice for African American voting rights.
The musical features songs such as “This Little Light of Mine” and “We Shall Not Be Moved.”
Oglesby last season starred in TheatreWorks’ “Gem of the Ocean,” also directed by Bond, who is the company’s artistic director. Winner of Ivey, Joseph Jefferson and Black Theatre Alliance awards, Oglesby was the standby for Phylicia Rashad for “A Raisin in the Sun” on Broadway, originated the role of Aunt Ester in the world premiere of “Gem of the Ocean” at the Goodman Theatre and performed in “A Night with Jeanine Tesori” as part of Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series.
“Fannie” was commissioned by the Goodman Theatre and Seattle Repertory Theatre and has been performed at leading regional theaters around the country.
Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit TheatreWorks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments