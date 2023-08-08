Celebrating its 20th anniversary, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s New Works Festival returns Friday and runs through Aug. 23 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto, 1305 Middlefield Road.
The festival provides audiences the opportunity to experience new plays and musicals in their early stages of development. Three works will be brought to life in readings featuring veteran actors Emily Kuroda, Ranjita Chakravarty, Tiffany Yvonne Cox, Claire Kwon and Mary Jo McConnell. The fourth offering is a solo reading by playwright and performer Michael Gaston.
The festival is scheduled to kick off
8 p.m. Friday with a dinner at which audience members can meet with nationally acclaimed playwrights David Henry Hwang and Rajiv Joseph.
The festival opener, a reading of Min Kahng’s “Happy Pleasant Valley: A Senior Sex Scandal Murder Mystery Musical,” is slated 8 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Aug. 16 and 8 p.m. Aug. 19. Directed by Jeffrey Lo and featuring music by William Liberatore, the musical comedy explores ageism themes in the digital age and seeks to debunk the myth that the enjoyment of sex stops after a certain age – and also includes a murder.
The next play, “Nerve,” is a dark comedy that explores multigenerational and multicultural legacy through the love language of food. Written and directed by Minita Gandi, audience members will be able to interact with the live cast and taste new recipes. Readings are set for 3 p.m. Sunday and Aug 19.
“Madeleines” follows. It tells the story of a family of Jewish women grappling with how to love each other through dark pasts, grief and the comfort of baking. Directed by Leslie Martinson and written by Bess Walden, “Madeleines” is the 2022 winner of the National Jewish Playwriting Contest. Readings are scheduled 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 3 p.m. Aug. 20.
Next comes Gaston’s “Low Expectations,” a monologue based on the writer’s life. It comprises short tales about immigrants traveling through the United States. Directed by Giovanna Sardelli, TheatreWorks’ new artistic director, it features music composed by Daniel Pierce. Readings of “Low Expectations” are slated 7 p.m. Tuesday and noon Aug. 19.
Actor and activist Shakina is scheduled to make a special appearance and perform 7 p.m. Aug. 18.
The festival concludes at noon Aug. 20 with a roundtable of playwrights and composers who will share their anecdotes and insights into creating new works for American theater. Audiences are invited to bring questions and become part of the conversation with writers shaping the theater.
Festival passes are $60; $55 for season 53 subscribers. Single-event tickets are $20.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 463-1960 or visit theatreworks.org.
