Gaston

Film and TV actor Michael Gaston will showcase his solo show “Low Expectations” in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s 20th anniversary New Works Festival.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Gaston

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s New Works Festival returns Friday and runs through Aug. 23 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto, 1305 Middlefield Road.

The festival provides audiences the opportunity to experience new plays and musicals in their early stages of development. Three works will be brought to life in readings featuring veteran actors Emily Kuroda, Ranjita Chakravarty, Tiffany Yvonne Cox, Claire Kwon and Mary Jo McConnell. The fourth offering is a solo reading by playwright and performer Michael Gaston.

