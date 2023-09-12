09_13_23_STEP_dog.jpg

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is calling all canines for a special casting opportunity as the Tony Award-winning theater company seeks a dog to appear onstage in its upcoming West Coast premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s “Mrs. Christie,” a madcap mystery about the queen of mystery novels, Agatha Christie.

The pooch will perform as Peter, Agatha’s wirehaired terrier, who was so beloved by the prolific author he received a dedication in two of her novels. TheatreWorks’ artistic director Giovanna Sardelli, director of the play, is seeking a well-behaved, well-trained dog of any size with a penchant for sniffing out clues.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.