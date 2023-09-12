TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is calling all canines for a special casting opportunity as the Tony Award-winning theater company seeks a dog to appear onstage in its upcoming West Coast premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s “Mrs. Christie,” a madcap mystery about the queen of mystery novels, Agatha Christie.
The pooch will perform as Peter, Agatha’s wirehaired terrier, who was so beloved by the prolific author he received a dedication in two of her novels. TheatreWorks’ artistic director Giovanna Sardelli, director of the play, is seeking a well-behaved, well-trained dog of any size with a penchant for sniffing out clues.
Silicon Valley-based pet owners are encouraged to submit their dogs for consideration by messaging Jeffrey Lo, TheatreWorks associate producer of casting and literary management, with photos of their hopeful hounds, plus a brief description of any stage experience and/or why their pup is perfect for the part.
Email submissions to Lo at jlo@theatreworks.org by 5 p.m. Sept. 22. The dog playing Peter will appear during several scenes of “Mrs. Christie,” which is scheduled to run Oct. 4-29 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street.
For tickets and more information, call (877)-662-8978 or visit theatreworks.org.
