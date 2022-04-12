TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” is slated to run through May 1 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
The company’s artistic director, Tim Bond – a close friend of the late playwright’s and a leading interpreter of his work – makes his TheatreWorks directorial debut with this play.
Part of Wilson’s American Century Cycle of 10 plays that explore the African-American experience during the 20th century, “Gem” is set in 1904 against the turbulent backdrop of police violence and rioting. A young Black man desperate for redemption visits 285-year-old Aunt Ester, the community’s spiritual adviser and keeper of collective memory. The wise elder takes him on a supernatural voyage of justice and freedom aboard a slave ship to learn the truth of his ancestors’ history.
Following a world premiere production at the Goodman Theatre, “Gem” ran on Broadway, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Play.
TheatreWorks’ production stars Greta Oglesby as Aunt Ester. She originated the role in the world premiere production and in Bond’s Oregon Shakespeare Festival production.
Edward Ewell (as Citizen Barlow, a troubled man seeking redemption), Porsha Shaw (Black Mary, Aunt Ester’s protégé), Kim Sullivan (Solly Two Kings, a former slave and conductor on the Underground Railroad), Jerome Preston Bates (Eli, a companion of Aunt Ester) and Rodney Hicks (Caesar, a Black policeman and Black Mary’s brother) are all making their TheatreWorks’ debuts.
Dan Hiatt returns to TheatreWorks as Rutherford Selig, a traveling salesman.
“Gem” features scenic design by William Bloodgood, costume design by Lydia Tanji, lighting design by Lonnie Rafael Alcarez and sound design by Michael Keck.
Shows are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets start at $30.
For tickets and more information, call (877)-662-8978 or visit TheatreWorks.org.