Greta Oglesby

Greta Oglesby stars as Fannie in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer.”

 Kevin Berne/Special to the Town Crier

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” is slated to run through Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto.

Award-winning actor Greta Oglesby plays the title role in Cheryl L. West’s one-woman show. Tim Bond directs.

