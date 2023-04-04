A Distinct Society

The cast of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s “A Distinct Society” includes Carrie Paff, from left, Vaneh Assadourian, James Rana and Kenny Scott. The drama opens Saturday in Mountain View.

 Michaela Vatcheva/Special to the Town Crier

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s “A Distinct Society” is scheduled to preview today through Friday and open Saturday on the MainStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.

Giovanna Sardelli directs Kareem Fahmy’s world premiere, which is presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.

