TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s new look at the comic drama “Steel Magnolias” is set to run through Sunday in Mountain View.
Robert Harling’s play centers on a tight-knit group of Southern women who flock to Truvy’s beauty parlor to get their hair done, dish gossip and provide strength and support through life’s joys and tragedies.
TheatreWorks’ production features a multicultural cast that aims to offer a deeper look at how women from various backgrounds regard the sanctity of having their hair done.
Elizabeth Carter makes her TheatreWorks directing debut. The cast includes Jasmine Milan Williams, Dawn L. Troupe, Lisa Strum, Alexandra Lee, Marcia Pizzo and Nancy Carlin.
Performances are scheduled 2 and 7:30 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit theatreorks.org.
