Peninsula Youth Theatre and the city of Mountain View present Theatre in the Park, free children’s plays performed 3 p.m. Fridays, starting this week and running through Aug. 12, at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts’ outdoor ParkStage, 500 Castro St.
Each 45-minute show features children in PYT’s Theatre in the Park summer camp program. Attendees are encouraged to bring a snack and a blanket to sit on.
The series opens Friday afternoon with “Crashed in Camelot.” It is the story of a student transported from a boring history class back to Camelot. It turns out King Arthur, Guinevere, Merlin and all the knights are real – and so are the swords. Can they find their way back, or should they get used to jousts, sorcery and running for their lives?
The second production, “The Giant with No Heart,” is set for June 24. To save his brothers, a young prince must defeat a giant. But how can you defeat someone who doesn’t have a heart?
For more information on the series, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments