TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents a new look at the comic drama “Steel Magnolias,” a production that opened last weekend and is set to run through July 2 in Mountain View.
Robert Harling’s play centers on a tight-knit group of Southern women who flock to Truvy’s beauty parlor to get their hair done, dish gossip and provide strength and support through life’s joys and tragedies.
TheatreWorks’ production features a multicultural cast that aims to offer a deeper look at how women from various backgrounds regard the sanctity of having their hair done.
Actor/director Elizabeth Carter makes her TheatreWorks directing debut. The cast includes Jasmine Milan Williams (as Shelby), Dawn L. Troupe (M’Lynn), Lisa Strum (Truvy), Alexandra Lee (Annelle), Marcia Pizzo (Clairee) and Nancy Carlin (Ouiser).
Harling wrote “Magnolias” as a coping mechanism to deal with the death of his sister from diabetic complications following the birth of his namesake nephew. Originally a short story intended to help his young nephew learn more about his deceased mother and her coterie of Southern friends, it evolved into a play that enjoyed an acclaimed run Off-Broadway in 1987 before being made into a film. It has since been revived on Broadway and as a 2012 film.
Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit TheatreWorks.org.
