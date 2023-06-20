Steel Magnolias

Shelby (Jasmine Milan Williams, center) shares photos with the women at the beauty parlor, including, from left, Annelle (Alexandra Lee), Clairee (Marcia Pizzo), Ouiser (Nancy Carlin) and Truvy (Lisa Strum), in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s “Steel Magnolias.”

 Kevin Berne/Special to the Town Crier

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s new look at the comic drama “Steel Magnolias” is set to run through July 2 in Mountain View.

Robert Harling’s play centers on a tight-knit group of Southern women who flock to Truvy’s beauty parlor to get their hair done, dish gossip and provide strength and support through life’s joys and tragedies.

