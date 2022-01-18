The family string quartet known as Stars Aligned Siblings is slated to perform chamber music 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Community School of Music and Arts in Mountain View. The concert also will be livestreamed on CSMA’s YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/bded8y8r.
The group is made up of the Breshears siblings, who range in age from 9 to 14. Dustin, 14, and Valery, 11, play the violin; Colin, 9, plays the viola; and Starla, 13, plays the cello.
Taught in the Heifetz tradition of chamber music, the group has toured internationally. Formerly called Little Stars Trio, the siblings have appeared on the American and U.K. versions of the TV show “Little Big Shots” and have won numerous awards.
The performance will take place in Tateuchi Hall at CSMA, 230 San Antonio Circle.
CSMA requires audience members, staff and artists to be fully vaccinated against COVID. Prior to entering the venue, concertgoers must provide photo ID and proof of vaccination through a QR code generated by the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record website, an original physical vaccination card or a photo of it. Those under age 18 who are fully vaccinated are welcome to attend CSMA concerts two weeks after they have received their final dose with proof of vaccination. Photo ID for children under 12 is not needed if they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent/guardian with a valid photo ID. Audience members must wear masks.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted at donatenow.networkforgood.org/csma.
For more information, call (650) 917-6800 or visit arts4all.org.