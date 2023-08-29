Stanford Live’s 2023-2024 concert season, “Reflection & Reinvention,” is set to run Sept. 22 through May of next year.
The season features more than 60 performances that include music, dance, film and poetry at Bing Concert Hall, The Studio, Memorial Auditorium and Memorial Church on the Stanford University campus.
A rundown on the performances slated through the end of this year follows.
Joshua Redman, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Bing. The Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist performs songs from his new album, “Where Are We,” accompanied by a four-piece band. Tickets are $34-$92.
Sankai Juku, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Memorial Auditorium. Directed and choreographed by Ushio Amagatsu, the Butoh dance group Sankai Juku’s “KŌSA – Between Two Mirrors” features dance reflecting on themes of stress, grief and anxiety. Tickets are $35-$95.
Emanuel Ax, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Bing. The Grammy-winning pianist performs classical music. Tickets are $52-$148.
Hiromi, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Bing. The Grammy-winning pianist plays an array of jazz music. Tickets are $32-$84.
Carminho, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Bing. The singer performs Fado, traditional Portuguese music. Tickets are $32-$72.
Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke, 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 14, The Studio. Guitarist Loueke and Grammy-nominated vocalist Parlato team up to describe their musical story and experiences. Tickets are $40-$50.
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Bing. The orchestra, featuring countertenor Tim Mead, plays music by Handel, Errollyn Wallen and Tarik O’Regan. Tickets are $30-$100.
Sundays with the St. Lawrence, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Bing. The quartet performs with guests Scott St. John (violin) and Wei St. John (viola) Oct. 14, visiting artist-in-residence pianist Stephan Prustma Jan. 21 and saxophonist and composer Stephen Banks May 12. Tickets are $32-$68.
Gregory Maqoma, “Broken Chord,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Bing. Choreographed by Maqoma, “Broken Chord” follows the journey of a South African chorus touring in the late-19th century. Through traditional Xhosa and contemporary dance, four soloists and a supporting choir perform. Tickets are $32-$52.
Junction Trio, 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Bing. Violinist Stefan Jackiw, cellist Jay Campbell and pianist Conrad Tao perform classic music. Tickets are $32-$68.
Manual Cinema’s “Frankenstein,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Bing. With shadow puppetry and live music, Manual Cinema presents a new and gothic take on the classic story. Tickets are $32-$64.
Wu Tsang’s “Moby Dick or, The Whale,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Bing. Visual artist and filmmaker Tsang and Moved by the Motion collaborate on a silent film adaptation of the classic novel. It features live music by the New Century Chamber Orchestra. Tickets are $32-$84.
Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Bing. Artistic director Giddens and the Grammy-winning Silkroad Ensemble tell the story of the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad through the lens of the various cultures. Tickets are $40-$110.
“Coco” in Concert, 7 p.m Nov. 19, Bing. A live mariachi orchestra performs the score from the hit Disney/Pixar film. Tickets are $48-$84.
Akram Khan’s “The Jungle Book” reimagined, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Memorial Auditorium. A reimagining of the classic tale features the original score, 10 international dancers and animated visuals. Tickets are $35-$95.
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Bing. The orchestra performs Christmas music spanning 600 years. Tickets are $30-$100.
Storm Large, “Holiday Ordeal,” 7 p.m. Dec. 8, The Studio. The singer performs a mix of traditional and modern holiday tunes. Tickets are $50-$75.
“What Makes It Great? Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Bing. Rob Kapilow highlights the backstories of classic Christmas songs written by Jewish composers. Tickets are $32-$64.
Davina and the Vagabonds, 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Bing. The jazz group shares its holiday celebrations through music. Tickets are $32-$52.
A Chanticleer Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Memorial Church. The men’s choral group presents its holiday program. Tickets are $75.
“El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Bing. Conceptualized by Julia Bullock, the American Modern Opera Company presents a vocal piece celebrating Latin Americans and women’s voices. Tickets are $55-$110.
For tickets and more information, visit live.stanford.edu.
