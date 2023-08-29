Stanford Live

Led by artistic director Rhiannon Giddens, the award-winning Silkroad Ensemble is slated to perform Nov. 15 at Bing Concert Hall on the Stanford University campus.

 Courtesy of Stanford Live

Stanford Live’s 2023-2024 concert season, “Reflection & Reinvention,” is set to run Sept. 22 through May of next year.

The season features more than 60 performances that include music, dance, film and poetry at Bing Concert Hall, The Studio, Memorial Auditorium and Memorial Church on the Stanford University campus.

