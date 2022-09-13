Glen Phillips, founder and lead singer of the alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket, is on a solo acoustic tour coming to the Peninsula this weekend.

The singer-songwriter is slated to perform 8 p.m. Friday at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park. He will focus on songs from his 2016 album “Swallowed by the New.”

