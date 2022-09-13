Glen Phillips, founder and lead singer of the alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket, is on a solo acoustic tour coming to the Peninsula this weekend.
The singer-songwriter is slated to perform 8 p.m. Friday at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park. He will focus on songs from his 2016 album “Swallowed by the New.”
Phillips has recorded nine solo albums and nine with Toad the Wet Sprocket, formed in 1986 in Santa Barbara. With Phillips as lead vocalist and guitarist, several of Toad’s songs landed on the charts in the 1990s: “Walk on the Ocean,” “All I Want,” “Something’s Always Wrong,” “Fall Down” and “Good Intentions.”
The concert is an all-ages event, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Guild is located at 949 El Camino Real.
