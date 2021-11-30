Smuin Contemporary Ballet returns to downtown Mountain View for the first time in nearly two years to perform “The Christmas Ballet” Thursday through Sunday
The program comprises two acts featuring classical ballet and festive contemporary numbers set to holiday tunes and incorporating ballet, tap, jazz and swing. Time-honored favorites will return, along with the unveiling of two new surprises choreographed by Smuin alumni Rex Wheeler and Emmy-winning dancemaker Ben Needham-Wood.
The first act, “Classical Christmas,” features dancers costumed in snow-white ensembles performing ballets celebrating the season. The second act, “Cool Christmas,” brings a costume change along with a medley of lively modern numbers, including “Santa Baby” featuring a 42-foot long feather boa.
Shows are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Tickets are $25-$99.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit smuinballet.org.