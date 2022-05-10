Smuin Contemporary Ballet wraps up its 28th season with “Dance Series 2: P.S. Forever Smuin,” with performances slated May 19-22 in downtown Mountain View.
The program features acclaimed dancemaker Val Caniparoli’s “Confessions,” along with Amy Seiwert’s “Renaissance.” Premiering new works, Smuin artists Tessa Barbour and Brennan Wall also will expand their dances presented in the 2021 Choreography Showcase and in last spring’s “Smuin al Fresco” program.
Set to a soundtrack by American contemporary classical composer Nico Muhly and Faroese singer/songwriter Teitur, Caniparoli’s “Confessions,” originally titled “If I Were a Sushi Roll,” is a nine-part dance commissioned by Smuin artistic director Celia Fushille. Muhly and Teitur feature selections from their 2016 album “Confessions,” in which they collaborated with Dutch ensemble Holland Baroque.
Loosely inspired by the 385-mile “Women’s Wall” protest in India to create awareness of gender equality, Seiwert’s “Renaissance” is set to a soundtrack by Oakland’s Kitka Women’s Vocal Ensemble. The ensemble has earned recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts, Chorus America and the American Choral Directors’ Association and specializes in traditional and contemporary Balkan, Slavic and Caucasian vocal styling.
Two artists have been invited to expand works created last season. Barbour’s duet, set to Tchaikovsky, was first performed outdoors in last spring’s “Smuin al Fresco” series and has now been expanded into a work for three couples. Also featured is Wall’s “Untwine,” a contemporary pas de deux featuring Cassidy Isaacson partnered with Brandon Alexander. The work was first presented in Smuin’s 2021 Choreography showcase and has been expanded to include four couples.
“Dance Series 2” also will be offered as a virtual on-demand streaming option beginning in late May and running for several weeks.
Live performances are set for 7:30 p.m. May 19-21, in addition to 2 p.m. May 21 and 22, at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Tickets are $25-$79.
For tickets and more information call (650) 903-6000 or visit smuinballet.org.