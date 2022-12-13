The holiday season is beloved in part because of the many traditions – both cultural and personal – people take part in each year.
For some families, attending a local performance of “The Nutcracker” is an essential annual custom during the Christmas season, and the only time many will see live dance. The holiday classic boasts a family-friendly storyline, a whimsical – and very familiar – score by Petyr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and lush costumes and sets.
The thing about traditions, however, is that they are not perpetual, and nor should they be. Traditions are about the people who create and sustain them, and one of the most wonderful things about the holiday season is adapting our traditions in a way that preserves the spirit of the activity.
Smuin Contemporary Ballet introduces a fresh angle to holiday dance annually through “The Christmas Ballet,” which recently played at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts to eager audiences. While novel compared to the dozens of variations of “The Nutcracker” performed locally, “The Christmas Ballet” has established itself as a holiday season Bay Area staple – this is Smuin’s 28th year staging it.
The majority of the colorful and spirited “Christmas Ballet” program is original choreography created by Michael Smuin, the late founder and namesake of the company. What is particularly charming about this annual performance is that it changes each year, bringing a sense of excitement and temporality to holiday dance that is routinely lacking in other programs.
Act I, dubbed “The Classical Christmas,” features a corps of dancers in angelic costumes dancing to classical music from composers and choirs around the world. Although the act features primarily classical movement, the “Contemporary” in the company name shines through in the structure of the show, which follows a neoclassical philosophy of being plotless, but not storyless.
A great addition to the repertoire this year is former Smuin dancer Nicole Haskins’ “Peaceful Prayer,” a pas de deux set to the patriotic Ukrainian hymn “Prayer for Ukraine,” which brought emotional weight to an otherwise light program.
What always stands out in a Smuin performance is the responsibility placed on every company dancer. In this part of the program, no player goes unutilized, as the choreography shifts from exuberant corps work to pas de deux, small-group work and solos that showcase the best of what each company member has to offer.
By the time the curtains are drawn for intermission, it feels as though the audience has gotten to know every dancer on stage.
Act II, or “The Cool Christmas,” delivers a larger variety of dance styles, including three tap routines that received the most applause of the night, and a Broadway-cabaret-style scene set to “Santa Baby,” another crowd favorite, featuring a campy yet sultry performance by a female soloist and a corps of male admirers.
Smuin is never short on great classical technique or performance quality, and “The Christmas Ballet” is no exception. Although the show has left Mountain View, it is definitely worth a trip to San Francisco to experience. Let this be the first year of making “The Christmas Ballet” a Christmas tradition.
Performances are scheduled today through Dec. 24 at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., San Francisco.
