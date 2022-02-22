Smuin Contemporary Ballet launches the new year with “Dance Series 1: Love, Smuin,” with performances slated Thursday through Sunday in downtown Mountain View.
The program features the company premiere of internationally acclaimed choreographer Gina Patterson’s “You Are Here,” along with two works by former Smuin choreographer-in-residence Amy Seiwert: a tribute to country legend Patsy Cline in “Dear Miss Cline” and “Been Through Diamonds,” a neo-classical look at relationships between four couples.
Patterson’s “You Are Here,” inspired by loss and perseverance, is set to the music of Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi. It received its world premiere with Cincinnati
Ballet.
Seiwert’s works – the lighthearted “Dear Miss Cline” and “Been Through Diamonds,” set to Mozart’s String Quintet in C Minor – have been revived from past Smuin programs.
“Dance Series 1” also will be offered as a virtual on-demand streaming option in March.
Live performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Tickets are $25-$99.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit smuinballet.org.