Smuin Christmas

Smuin artist Oliver-Paul Adams looks on in amazement at the dancing tree in Rex Wheeler’s “Christmas Tree Rock.”

 Keith Sutter/Special to the Town Crier

Smuin Contemporary Ballet’s “The Christmas Ballet” comes to Mountain View this week for five shows.

The production features sublime classical ballet set to carols and contemporary works scored by pop music favorites. Along with dances that include ballet, tap, jazz and swing, there will be two world premieres.

