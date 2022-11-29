Smuin Contemporary Ballet’s “The Christmas Ballet” comes to Mountain View this week for five shows.
The production features sublime classical ballet set to carols and contemporary works scored by pop music favorites. Along with dances that include ballet, tap, jazz and swing, there will be two world premieres.
The first act, Classical Christmas, unveils a new pas de deux by Smuin alum Nicole Haskins set to a piece of music created from a prayer for Ukraine. The act also features Michael Smuin’s “Bach Magnificat,” “Wassail” and “Licht Bensh’n.”
The second act, Cool Christmas, showcases the world premiere of an ensemble ballet by Smuin’s former choreographer-in-residence, Amy Seiwert, along with a medley of contemporary festive numbers, such as Michael Smuin’s “Christmas in New Orleans,” the tap dance “Bells of Dublin,” the folk-dance-inspired “La Calandria” and dancing conifers in “Droopy Little Christmas Tree.”
In addition, Smuin’s popular “Santa Baby,” featuring what the company calls “the world’s longest feather boa” will be back.
Smuin’s “Christmas Ballet” premiered in 1995 and this year also makes stops in Walnut Creek, San Francisco and Carmel.
Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
