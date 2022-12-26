TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has extended its production of the comedic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” one week. Originally set to close last Sunday, the show will now run through Saturday at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Director Jeffrey Lo has moved the setting of “Horrors” to San Francisco’s Chinatown to explore the cross-cultural community fostered there by marginalized people of color.
The musical premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, then moved to New York City’s Orpheum Theatre, where it played for five years. It has since been performed at theaters around the world.
Based on the cult-classic B-movie by Roger Corman and Charles Griffith, “Horrors” includes book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. The musical follows meek florist Seymour, who finds himself catapulted into instant celebrity when he cultivates a highly unusual plant. The musical is narrated through doo-wop ditties by a trio of neighborhood girls.
TheatreWorks’ cast includes Bay Area theater veteran Phil Wong, along with Sumi Yu, Lawrence-Michael C. Arias, Katrina Lauren McGraw, Nick Nakashima, Naima Alakham, Alia Hodge and Lucca Troutman.
The show features musical direction by William Liberatore, choreography by William Thomas Hodgson, scenic design by Christopher Fitzer, costume design by Fumiko Bielefeldt, lighting design by Wen-Ling Liao and sound design by Jeff Mockus. Taylor McQuesten serves as stage manager, with Emily Wolf as assistant stage manager.
In an effort to create an environment accessible for all audiences, TheatreWorks is offering American Sign Language interpretation, open captioning and audio descriptions to assist patrons who are visually impaired at some performances. For details, visit TheatreWorks.org/venues/accessibility.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit TheatreWorks.org.
