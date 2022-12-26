Little Shop of Horrors

Audrey (played by Sumi Yu), from left, Seymour (Phil Wong) and Mr. Mushnik (Lawrence-Michael C. Arias) investigate an unusual plant in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s “Little Shop of Horrors.”

 Kevin Berne/Special to the Town Crier

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has extended its production of the comedic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” one week. Originally set to close last Sunday, the show will now run through Saturday at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Director Jeffrey Lo has moved the setting of “Horrors” to San Francisco’s Chinatown to explore the cross-cultural community fostered there by marginalized people of color.

