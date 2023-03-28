The Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts has several shows scheduled for April.
The Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts has several shows scheduled for April.
Details on each performance follow.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s “A Distinct Society” previews April 5-7, opens April 8 and runs through April 30 on the MainStage at the MVCPA, 500 Castro St.
Giovanna Sardelli directs Kareem Fahmy’s world premiere, which is presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.
By chance and geographic anomaly, a quiet library in northern Vermont straddles the U.S.-Canada border. Most years it’s just a curiosity, but during the “Muslim ban,” it becomes an unlikely meeting place for an Iranian family who find themselves on opposite sides of an invisible divide. When the Québécoise librarian, a U.S. border patrol officer, and a local teenager become involved, all must choose between breaking the law and saving themselves.
Previews are set for 8 p.m., as is the opening-night show. Future performances are slated 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays.
Tickets are $25-$95.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
The San Jose Chapter of The Links, Incorporated’s “Classics Through the Ages Spring Recital” is scheduled 1 p.m. April 16 on the MVCPA’s SecondStage.
The organization is known for its support for the performing and visual arts, especially focusing on artists of color. The recital aims to help promote local achievements in the arts in Silicon Valley, according to a press release.
The event is free.
For more information, visit mvcpa.com.
As the official California stop on its “50 States Tour,” the duo Letters From Home is set to perform a USO-style show 2:30 p.m. April 23 on the SecondStage.
Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann have performed more than 900 shows across the United States for veterans and their families. They also performed at the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France.
The show is filled with singing, tap dancing, jokes and audience interaction.
Tickets are $22.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
