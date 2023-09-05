Sunnyvale Community Players is scheduled to perform “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” Saturday through Oct. 1 at the Sunnyvale Community Center, 550 E. Remington Drive.
The musical – with book by Doug Wright, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater – is based on the 1989 film.
The story follows Ariel, a mermaid who wants to leave her underwater kingdom and explore life on land. After she falls in love with Eric, a prince on land, Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, a sea witch, to exchange her voice for human legs. Ariel agrees to receive a kiss from Prince Eric in three days to remain human. Otherwise, she will return to her mermaid kingdom and her soul will belong to Ursula.
Caitlin Papp directs a cast that includes Solona Husband (as Ariel), Collin Seaman (Prince Eric), Christi Waybright (Ursula), Thomas Time (Sebastian) and Chloe Fong (Flounder). The production features songs such as “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea.”
Shows are slated 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. The show runs approximately two hours, not including a 15-minute intermission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments