09_06_23_STEP_Mermaid_Ariel_and_Prince_Eric_.jpg

Sunnyvale Community Players’ “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” stars Solona Husband as Ariel and Collin Seaman as Prince Eric.

 Courtesy of Thomas Times

Sunnyvale Community Players is scheduled to perform “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” Saturday through Oct. 1 at the Sunnyvale Community Center, 550 E. Remington Drive. 

The musical – with book by Doug Wright, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater – is based on the 1989 film.

