School of Rock

The cast of Palo Alto Players’ “School of Rock – the Musical” includes, from left, Hailey Matta (as Summer), Adeline Anderson (Katie), Jomar Martinez (Dewey Finn), Alex Pease (Freddy) and Rafael “Rafi” Frans (Zack). The show closes Sunday afternoon.

 Scott Lasky/Special to the Town Crier

Palo Alto Players recently launched its 92nd season with the Tony-nominated “School of Rock – The Musical,” scheduled to run through Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre.

Based on the 2003 hit movie and featuring a new score composer Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote for the Broadway musical, “Rock” includes 31 Bay Area actors. Doug Santana directs. For the first time in Palo Alto Players’ history, an all-kids rock band will play live on stage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.