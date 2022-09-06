Palo Alto Players recently launched its 92nd season with the Tony-nominated “School of Rock – The Musical,” scheduled to run through Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre.
Based on the 2003 hit movie and featuring a new score composer Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote for the Broadway musical, “Rock” includes 31 Bay Area actors. Doug Santana directs. For the first time in Palo Alto Players’ history, an all-kids rock band will play live on stage.
“Rock” tells the story of Dewey Finn, who – after being thrown out of his band – poses as a substitute teacher at Horace Green Prep School.
Dewey soon transforms his class of perfect, model students into their own metal rock band and enters them in the Battle of the Bands without the knowledge of headmistress Rosalie Mullins.
The movie received outstanding reviews from critics, and the story soon moved to Broadway. Three years later, “Rock” was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The Palo Alto Players’ cast includes adults Jomar Martinez (as Dewey Finn), Amy Koh-
mescher (Rosalie Mullins) and Zach Goller (Ned Schneebly), along with students Lily Zinkevich (Shonelle), Adeline Anderson (Katie), Micah Lee (James), Maddie Santana (Marcy), Sadie Vaughn (Tomika), Alex Pease (Freddy Hamilton), Rafael “Rafi” Frans (Zack Mooneyham), Reese Levine (Billy), CJ Fernando (Lawrence) and Hailey Matta (Summer Hathaway).
Behind the scenes, Santana is joined by Joey Dippel (choreography), Daniel Lloyd Pias (vocal direction) and Lane Sanders (music direction).
Shows are set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.
