Mountain View’s Community School of Music and Arts presents a free concert by saxophonist Steven Banks 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Winner of the 2022 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Banks is known as an ambassador for the classical saxophone. He “has the potential to be one of the transformational artists of the 21st century” according to Seen and Heard International.
