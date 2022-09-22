SmuinBallet_Requiem

Smuin Ballet in the world premiere of Cuban choreographer Osnel Delgado's "The Turntable" on September 16, 2022. The contemporary ballet is featured in Smuin's Dance Series 1, touring the Bay Area now through October 8.

Smuin Contemporary Ballet launched its new season Sept. 16 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts with “Dance Series 1,” featuring the world premiere of a new piece by Cuban choreographer Osnel Delgado.

The San Francisco-based company consistently excels at putting together diverse programs that encompass the broad category of “contemporary ballet” – from neoclassical works showcasing strong classical technique and pointe work to modern works requiring more organic movement, often seamlessly fusing the two.

