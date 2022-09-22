Smuin Contemporary Ballet launched its new season Sept. 16 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts with “Dance Series 1,” featuring the world premiere of a new piece by Cuban choreographer Osnel Delgado.
The San Francisco-based company consistently excels at putting together diverse programs that encompass the broad category of “contemporary ballet” – from neoclassical works showcasing strong classical technique and pointe work to modern works requiring more organic movement, often seamlessly fusing the two.
“Dance Series 1” opens with the dazzling “Take Five,” choreographed by Rex Wheeler, a former Smuin member and the recent runner-up on the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Set to the music of jazz legend Dave Brubeck, the energetic and colorful piece features the dancers’ stellar technique and expression.
Most impressive is the way the music and choreography and dancers mesh to create a tangible atmosphere onstage. The chemistry among the dancers is especially visible in a small venue like MVCPA, where audience members can see the performers’ expressions, their eye contact with one another and how they engage dancer to dancer.
“Requiem for a Rose,” choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, highlights a surprising combination of a raw movement style with traditional conventions seen in a classic ballet. A barefoot soloist opens the piece, a single rose held in her mouth as she writhes in the center of the stage to music that sounds like it belongs in a modern horror film. Shortly thereafter, a corps of men and women both dressed in red skirts and appearing topless, take over the stage. They perform beautiful classical movement to a romantic Franz Schubert score that at times seems like it would belong in a classical ballet’s dream scene.
The show concludes with Delgado’s “The Turntable.” It features a rotating disk just large enough for one dancer as a central prop, with dancers flowing on and around it, creating a powerful metaphor about the constant rotation of life.
“Turntable” speaks to the cycles we construct and break constantly – the seamless transition from joy into sadness, the way we feel when we are a part of something larger than ourselves only to then be thrust into sudden loneliness. It also conveys how we form relationships and then lose them, the internal patterns we form and then free ourselves from – all the constant shifts between cycles that make life a confusing, sublime experience.
The chance to see “Dance Series I” in Mountain View has passed, but there are opportunities to see it performed elsewhere. Shows are scheduled Friday and Saturday and the following weekend at the Cowell Theater in San Francisco, and Oct. 7 and 8 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.
