The new TheatreWorks production of “Little Shop of Horrors” maintains the charm of the original while giving more gravity to its roots as a cautionary tale against capitalism.
The credit for that goes to director Jeffrey Lo – who chose to set the musical in modern-day Chinatown in San Francisco – and masterful performances by a tight cast.
At first it seemed a little silly to change the setting to circa 2022 with the existence of iPhones and iPad cash registers, while virtually no other plot points or dialogue had shifted (though it may have been a bit too jarring for florist’s assistant Seymour to be featured on a social media influencer’s podcast to talk about his carnivorous plant, Audrey II, rather than a traditional radio show). There was also the issue of the cartoonish portrayal of Audrey’s experience of domestic violence, which may be faithful to the tone of the original musical but feels a bit odd in a modern setting.
Although I thought I understood the reasoning for the scenic change to Chinatown, I wasn’t sure the choice alone was enough to invoke a thoughtful discussion of gentrification like Lo intended, as he has said in interviews. With most aspects of the show remaining true to the original, how could a few aesthetic changes really be representative of the effect gentrification has had on modern cities?
It clicked about halfway through Act II as Seymour (Phil Wong) loses control of his creation – and in turn, himself – for the sake of money and power. We watch him enable Audrey II (the giant, man-eating plant he cultivated) wreak havoc among his own community in San Francisco in exchange for personal fortune. During Seymour’s futile attempts to stop the monster from spreading to other American cities, the show’s message becomes very personal to the Bay Area.
One must consider all of the creations born out of San Francisco and Silicon Valley that went on to change our socioeconomic landscape, services that originated locally and have made a huge impact on the structure of our lives – from Facebook/Meta’s role in threatening democracy, Uber’s creation of the modern gig economy and Airbnb’s effect on housing availability and prices in cities domestically and internationally.
The plant’s visual metaphor of exponential growth is especially resonant in an era when a single tech decision can impact the world on a greater scale than one ever could have predicted. Audrey II is a lot like some of these tech products; it can only grow by literally displacing people in the same way that gentrification does.
In the show’s final number, serving as its epilogue, Seymour and his peers are completely entangled by the monster he has created – not dead, but living as a part of it with no way to escape, knowing that millions of people will experience the same fate.
In addition to its poignant message, “Little Shop” meets all the standards of a great stage musical, with a stellar cast primarily comprising Asian American and Black actors, visceral new sets and outstanding puppetry by Brandon Leland.
Wong captures Seymour’s moral ambiguity in a way that doesn’t make the character any less charming, while Katrina Lauren McGraw absolutely steals scenes as the sultry and powerful voice of Audrey II, despite not being visible onstage.
Great production quality and its insightful message have made “Little Shop” such a success that its run at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto has been extended through Dec. 31.
For tickets, times and more information, visit theatreworks.org.
