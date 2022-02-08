Town Crier Report
Roots rocker Martha Redbone comes to Bing Concert Hall Studio Friday as part of Stanford Live’s lineup of female vocalists performing intimate, cabaret-style shows this winter.
The show is set for 7 p.m. at Bing, located at 327 Lasuen St. on the Stanford University campus.
Redbone plans to perform a genre-spanning set featuring folk, blues and gospel inspired by her childhood in Harlan County, Ky., and time spent in eclectic, pre-gentrified Brooklyn.
A prolific songwriter, composer for theater and creator of an acclaimed folk-style setting of the poetry of William Blake, Redbone released her first album in 2001. She is known for her powerful vocal range – which she inherited from her gospel-singing African-American father – and a resilient spirit passed down from her mother’s Cherokee/Shawnee/Choctaw ancestry.
Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to arrival on-site is required upon entry to the concert. All patrons must wear masks.
Tickets are $40.
For advance tickets and more information, visit live.stanford.edu.