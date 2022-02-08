Redbone

Musician Martha Redbone performs Friday night on the Stanford University campus.

 Courtesy of Stanford Live

Town Crier Report

Roots rocker Martha Redbone comes to Bing Concert Hall Studio Friday as part of Stanford Live’s lineup of female vocalists performing intimate, cabaret-style shows this winter.

The show is set for 7 p.m. at Bing, located at 327 Lasuen St. on the Stanford University campus.

Redbone plans to perform a genre-spanning set featuring folk, blues and gospel inspired by her childhood in Harlan County, Ky., and time spent in eclectic, pre-gentrified Brooklyn.

A prolific songwriter, composer for theater and creator of an acclaimed folk-style setting of the poetry of William Blake, Redbone released her first album in 2001. She is known for her powerful vocal range – which she inherited from her gospel-singing African-American father – and a resilient spirit passed down from her mother’s Cherokee/Shawnee/Choctaw ancestry.

Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to arrival on-site is required upon entry to the concert. All patrons must wear masks.

Tickets are $40.

For advance tickets and more information, visit live.stanford.edu.