Ragazzi Boys Chorus has scheduled SingFest 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 178 Clinton St., Redwood City.
The free, in-person music mini-camp is for young boys ages 7-10 who enjoy singing. Online pre-registration is required to participate.
