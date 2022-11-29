Peninsula-based Ragazzi Boys Chorus will lift their voices with festive songs of the holiday season in the concert “Magnificent Wonders,” slated 1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Palo Alto.
Led by artistic and executive director Kent Jue, the performance features Ragazzi’s Concert Group, Choral Scholars and Young Men’s Ensemble. They will sing popular yuletide favorites as well as choral pieces.
Choristers include Luke Suffoletto, 14, who began training with Ragazzi online after moving across the country to Los Altos with his family during the pandemic. He will be spotlighted as a soloist.
Ragazzi will be joined by guest artists from the Cal Arte Ensemble, who will provide accompaniment for several pieces within the program. Featured musicians include Julian Brown (violin), Brandon Wang (violin), Goetz Leonhardt (viola) and Sam Cotta (cello).
First United Methodist Church is located at 625 Hamilton Ave.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 362-4425.
