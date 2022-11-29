Peninsula-based Ragazzi Boys Chorus will lift their voices with festive songs of the holiday season in the concert “Magnificent Wonders,” slated 1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Palo Alto.

Led by artistic and executive director Kent Jue, the performance features Ragazzi’s Concert Group, Choral Scholars and Young Men’s Ensemble. They will sing popular yuletide favorites as well as choral pieces.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.