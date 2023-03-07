Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “The Lightning Thief” runs Saturday through March 19 on the MainStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control and a destiny he doesn’t want. When Zeus’ master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he must find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war among the gods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments